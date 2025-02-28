Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

