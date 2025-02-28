Brokers Offer Predictions for UMH Properties FY2025 Earnings

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 661.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

