Brokers Set Expectations for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Q1 Earnings

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSEARCA INR opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

