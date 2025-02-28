Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

MMS stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

