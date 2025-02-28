Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

