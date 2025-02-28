Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $255.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

