Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Issues Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

NYSE BFLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 6,451,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,651. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.47. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,918.26. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

