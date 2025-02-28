Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.70. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,830 shares changing hands.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.