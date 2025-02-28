Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.6 %

CP opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.