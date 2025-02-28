Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 371.6% in February

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 371.6% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 418,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,728. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

