Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stake Lessened by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC lowered its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the period. Cantaloupe makes up 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,613,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 271,782 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,608,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLP. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.6 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.00 million, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.64. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

