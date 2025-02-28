Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) were up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 160,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 106,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

