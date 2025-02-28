Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 160,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 106,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 24.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

