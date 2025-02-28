Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

