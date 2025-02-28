Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $614.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

