Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 813.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

