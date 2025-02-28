CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. 28,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.