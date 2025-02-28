Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $268,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,005,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

HIG opened at $117.58 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

