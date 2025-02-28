Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CMCM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,790. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

