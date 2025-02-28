Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2028 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CPK opened at $126.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
