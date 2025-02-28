CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2 %

CHSCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

