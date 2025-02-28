Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,898 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,369.38. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 24th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00.

VICR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,174. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.03 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 572,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $79,889,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 906,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

