Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Lowered to Reduce Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.