Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 307,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.