Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $30.33. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 40,596 shares changing hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

