Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

