Compass Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $332.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.