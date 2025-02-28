Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,835. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $413.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners lowered Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.