CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

