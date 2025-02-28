CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 6,917 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 972,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

