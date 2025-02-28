Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. This trade represents a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.