Cormark Has Lowered Expectations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.70.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

TSE:NA opened at C$120.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.78. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$104.84 and a 52-week high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Also, Director Robert Paré acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$120.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,428.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

