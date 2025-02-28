CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.38, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $944.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 10,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,818. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

