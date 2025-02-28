CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.