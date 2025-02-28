Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 532.6% in February

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, an increase of 532.6% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 1,166,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

