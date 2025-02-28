Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.