Danny Segman Buys 100,000 Shares of Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM) Stock

Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM – Get Free Report) insider Danny Segman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,300.00 ($15,812.50).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Danny Segman bought 100,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,100.00 ($16,937.50).

On Tuesday, January 21st, Danny Segman bought 75,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,675.00 ($13,546.88).

On Friday, January 17th, Danny Segman bought 75,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,375.00 ($13,359.38).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Danny Segman bought 170,276 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,147.77 ($33,842.36).

