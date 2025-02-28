Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 3.7 %

DASTY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 45,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

