Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DH opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

