Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.85. 20,328,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.