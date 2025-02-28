Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

