Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.