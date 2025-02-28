Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

