dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.47.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at dentalcorp

TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf purchased 10,000 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

dentalcorp Company Profile

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

