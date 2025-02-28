Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

