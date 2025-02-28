Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $10.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.44 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,388,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

