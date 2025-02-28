Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,179,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 665,844 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,178,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,867. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

