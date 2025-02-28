Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Docebo had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. Docebo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Docebo Trading Down 16.1 %

DCBO traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 346,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

