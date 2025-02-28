Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Donaldson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,851. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.