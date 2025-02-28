Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:DRREF traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.89.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

